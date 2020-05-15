Police: 2 arrested after stolen luxury cars, drugs, $50,000 found in Madison County searches

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Huntsville police arrested two suspects on Friday in an auto theft and drug trafficking investigation.
Police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson says two cousins, 31-year-old Damion Drake and 27-year-old Jamee Drake, were arrested. He says cash and weapons were also seized in the overnight investigation.
According to Johnson, the investigation began earlier this week with a tip about illegal drug sales at a home in northern Madison County, which led to several search warrants. In the first search, Johnson says officers found a trafficking amount of heroin, a stolen Jaguar F-Pace sports car, several weapons and about $50,000 in cash.
Damion Drake was arrested on charges for drug trafficking, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of a controlled substance.
Police say while officers were at the first search, they received unrelated complaints about drug sales at a “music-studio” on Oster Drive. They say when agents responded, they saw Jamee Drake backing out of the property in a stolen 2017 Maserati Lavante and throwing drugs out of the car.
The department says while searching the property, they also found a stolen 2009 Mercedes R350 and 2017 Corvette. Jamee Drake was arrested on charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property.
