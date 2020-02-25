Police: 2 arrested after drugs found in Decatur hotel room

Police say two suspects are in custody after being found with drugs at a Decatur hotel.

Officers responded on Monday to the Holiday Inn Express on Beltline Road SW after people were reported to be trespassing in a hotel room.

The officers found Shane Tillman and Jenifer Gomez in the room, who are both from California. The department says they found approximately 8.5 pounds of marijuana, prescription medication and a large amount of cash.

Tillman is charged with trafficking in cannabis and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $6,000.

Gomez is charged with trafficking in cannabis, and she was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Her bond is set at $5,000.