Police: 2 arrested after drugs, cash, stolen gun found at Decatur home

Two suspects are in custody as the result of a Decatur drug investigation.
The Decatur Police Department says on Friday, officers executed a search warrant at Desmond Huber's home in the 2200-block of Almon Way SW. It says they found marijuana, oxycodone and a stolen gun.
The department says officers also seized a large amount of cash from Huber. He is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
Huber was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $1,300.
Another suspect, Victoria Jones, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property second degree and possession of marijuana second degree. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,800 bond.
