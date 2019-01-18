NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say two men were caught at the Nashville International Airport with more than 150 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases.
News outlets report 40-year-old Trung Tiey, of Philadelphia, and 56-year-old Tihn Tran, of Murphy, Texas, were arrested Tuesday on felony drug charges.
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a trained canine named Boston helped find the drugs, which had entered the airport on a flight from Oakland, California. Arrest affidavits say the suitcases had a "strong odor of air freshener" and had "vacuum sealed bags" sticking out of them.
Police say the men were jailed and missed their next flight to Jacksonville, Florida. It's unclear if the men have lawyers who can comment on their behalf.
Related Content
- Police: 150 pounds of pot found in bags at Tennessee airport
- Man arrested after 60 pounds of marijuana found at Nashville airport
- Three arrested after police found a pound of marijuana
- Man's swearing tirade leads Leighton police to find 27 pounds of pot in his car
- Tennessee Valley airports receive millions in infrastructure grant money
- 150 local soldiers prepare to deploy
- Hanceville man found with over 34 pounds of marijuana
- Police: Tennessee man reported killing his wife
- Man arrested after pot found in mail in Limestone Co.
- Falcons QB Ryan agrees to 5-year, $150 million extension