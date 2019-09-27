Police: 1 of 2 infants left in hot car dies in Alabama

Clear
OXFORD, Ala. (AP) - Police say one of two infants left in a parked car in Alabama has died.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge released the information Friday in a tweet.

Authorities say they don't have information on the other child.

News outlets report the children are 11-month-old twins. They were found around lunchtime Friday inside a vehicle parked at a car dealership.

Afternoon temperatures were in the low 90s in the area.

