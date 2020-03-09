Clear

Police: 1 killed in shooting at Stillman College

The shooting happened overnight at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 8:35 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say one person has been killed in a shooting at a college campus.

The shooting happened overnight at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa. A person of interest has been located.

Police say there's no current danger to students or the surrounding community.

