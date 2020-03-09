Police: 1 killed in shooting at Stillman College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say one person has been killed in a shooting at a college campus.
The shooting happened overnight at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa. A person of interest has been located.
Police say there's no current danger to students or the surrounding community.
