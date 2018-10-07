Police: 1 dead, officer injured following Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say one person is dead and an officer is injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in Nashville.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials say officers from the Nashville Police Department responded to a call of shots fired late Friday and observed a person who matched the description of a suspect running into an apartment.
Officers approached the apartment door and for reasons still under investigation, TBI officials say, the situation escalated and resulted in gunfire between two officers and 31-year-old Sershawn Martez Dillon.
Dillon was shot and died later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Officer Samuel Galluzzi was struck in the thigh and ankle. The 24-year-old officer is expected to survive.
An investigation is ongoing.
