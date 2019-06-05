Clear

Polaris recalling recreational vehicle because of crash hazard

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Polaris is recalling a recreational vehicle because of a crash hazard.

The 2015 to 2019 Polaris Ranger EV is being recalled because incorrect wiring can cause them to accelerate unexpectedly. There are eight reports of this happening, causing two injuries.

You can call the company and schedule a free repair. Polaris has a manufacturing facility in Huntsville where they build the Ranger and RZR models.

