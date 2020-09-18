Polaris in Huntsville wants to hire 175 new employees

Polaris in Huntsville is looking to hire 175 workers to help fill a new shift.

A hiring event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They're looking for welders, material handlers, assemblers and painters.

The company said the reason for the hiring is the demand it’s been seeing for its products.

At the job fair, it will be handing out appointment cards at the entrance to limit capacity and a “Covid-19 Screening Checklist.”

There will also be social distancing, sanitization measures and PPE, including masks and gloves for candidates. Long pants and safety shoes, close-toed or steel-toed, are required.