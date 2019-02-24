Saturday, on-site security told WAAY31 over 60 campers were evacuated from Point Mallard. This comes after a week of rain accumulated at the campsite and made it unsafe to drive. When the campground will reopen depends on rainfall in the next few days.
Related Content
- Point Mallard Campground in Decatur closed due to flooding
- Point Mallard Park's After Dark event cancelled
- Florence closes McFarland Park Campground in preparation of possible flooding
- Wild boar causes problems along Point Mallard Parkway
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Decatur braces for possible flooding
- $425,000 donated for facility set to be added to the soccer fields at Point Mallard
- North Alabama schools closing early Wednesday due to rain, flooding
- Officials: Zierdt Road in Madison closed indefinitely due to flooding
- Several roads closed in Limestone County due to flooding
Scroll for more content...