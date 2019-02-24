Clear
Point Mallard Campground in Decatur closed due to flooding

Saturday's rain sent Point Mallard campground to the limit with water.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 11:32 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Saturday, on-site security told WAAY31 over 60 campers were evacuated from Point Mallard. This comes after a week of rain accumulated at the campsite and made it unsafe to drive. When the campground will reopen depends on rainfall in the next few days.

