Plenty of sunshine today, a few sprinkles Sunday

For the first time in 2020, we have a dry Saturday to look forward to across north Alabama! Temperatures are bone chilling this morning, with actual air temperatures in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. Bundle up if you are out and about early this morning! We can shed those heavy coats by lunchtime today, with temperatures surging into the upper 40s by noon and topping out in the mid 50s for highs this afternoon.

A few wispy high level clouds will filter in later this afternoon and tonight but we will stay dry. These clouds will keep our overnight temperatures much warmer in the upper 30s to low 40s. A weak disturbance off to our southwest will bring the chance for one or two showers Sunday, but most locations will stay dry. Rain coverage increases by Monday ahead of our next weather maker that arrives Tuesday. Spotty showers will dot the map for your President's Day holiday Monday, before more widespread rain arrives late Monday night and before sunrise Tuesday. This widespread rain is thanks to a cold front that will sweep through the region Tuesday. Widespread showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will persist through much of the day Tuesday. Severe weather is not a concern at this time. Rainfall totals will be right around one inch for most locations, with some locally higher amounts closer to two inches possible. While the bulk of the rainfall takes place on Tuesday, lingering showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures surge into the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday before dropping back to near 50 by Wednesday.