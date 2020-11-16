Plenty of sunshine, seasonable temperatures all week

We're waking up to a cold start to the work week. Most spots bottomed out near freezing this morning, but we will see a nice warming trend over the next few hours. Highs reach the low 60s today with lots of sunshine. Although it might feel a bit chilly, that is only a few degrees off from our normal high temperature for mid November. The rest of the work week looks spectacular with sunshine and temperatures slowly warming to the upper 60s by Friday. Overnight lows will remain chilly in the upper 30s then inch towards the low 40s by late week. Some may reach the 70 degree mark this weekend before a small rain chance returns Sunday. Enjoy the beautiful Fall weather this week!

While all is quiet here, we are closely watching another major hurricane approaching central America. Hurricane Iota is an incredibly powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds at 155 MPH. That is extremely close to Category 5 status. Iota has nearly the same strength and is following a virtually identical path to Hurricane Eta just two weeks ago. Iota will make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane late tonight near the Nicaragua-Honduras border in central America, bring catastrophic winds, flooding, and storm surge to an area still recovering from Eta's impacts. The official end to this record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season is two weeks from today on November 30. However, additional storms in the month of December are entirely possible.