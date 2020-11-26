Plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving Day

Happy Thanksgiving from our WAAY 31 family to yours! After a rainy Wednesday, much drier air has moved into North Alabama after a cold front moved through overnight. We won't see too much of a cool down today, but it will still be a picture perfect day for any outdoor family gatherings to celebrate the holiday! Highs this afternoon are seasonable in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead to your holiday weekend, we are tracking a few rain chances. Another cold front will be passing through North Alabama Friday evening. Combine this front with a disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico, a few spotty showers are possible mainly after sunset Friday night. Tomorrow evening won't be a washout, but keep the umbrella nearby if you have any shopping plans tomorrow evening. Otherwise, skies remain partly to mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Saturday now looks completely dry, but Friday night's cold front will drop our high temperatures to the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our main focus is a strong system that looks to bring widespread rain to close out the weekend. Showers will be on the increase late Saturday night and Sunday morning. As this strong low pressure makes its way across the southeast, rain coverage will become widespread Sunday. A few pockets of heavy rain are possible at times. Sunday looks to be a washout, so be sure to get any outdoor activities or chores taken care of by Saturday night. Showers continue into Sunday night, with a few scattered showers still lingering Monday. A general inch to inch and a half of rain is expected Sunday through Monday.

Another headline to watch is a big cool down early next week. Highs next Monday and Tuesday will only be in the low 40s with morning lows in the 20s! And while it is not a guarantee, there is a small window for some areas in northeast Alabama to see their first snowflakes of the season Monday evening. That will all depend on how moisture is still in the area by the time the cold air rushes in and if any rain can make a brief transition to snow. Regardless, no travel impacts are expected, but we will watch the trends closely.