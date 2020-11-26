Clear

Plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving Day

Enjoy the holiday! We are tracking a few rain chances and much cooler air in the coming days

Posted: Nov 26, 2020 7:55 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Happy Thanksgiving from our WAAY 31 family to yours! After a rainy Wednesday, much drier air has moved into North Alabama after a cold front moved through overnight. We won't see too much of a cool down today, but it will still be a picture perfect day for any outdoor family gatherings to celebrate the holiday! Highs this afternoon are seasonable in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead to your holiday weekend, we are tracking a few rain chances. Another cold front will be passing through North Alabama Friday evening. Combine this front with a disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico, a few spotty showers are possible mainly after sunset Friday night. Tomorrow evening won't be a washout, but keep the umbrella nearby if you have any shopping plans tomorrow evening. Otherwise, skies remain partly to mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Saturday now looks completely dry, but Friday night's cold front will drop our high temperatures to the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our main focus is a strong system that looks to bring widespread rain to close out the weekend. Showers will be on the increase late Saturday night and Sunday morning. As this strong low pressure makes its way across the southeast, rain coverage will become widespread Sunday. A few pockets of heavy rain are possible at times. Sunday looks to be a washout, so be sure to get any outdoor activities or chores taken care of by Saturday night. Showers continue into Sunday night, with a few scattered showers still lingering Monday. A general inch to inch and a half of rain is expected Sunday through Monday.

Another headline to watch is a big cool down early next week. Highs next Monday and Tuesday will only be in the low 40s with morning lows in the 20s! And while it is not a guarantee, there is a small window for some areas in northeast Alabama to see their first snowflakes of the season Monday evening. That will all depend on how moisture is still in the area by the time the cold air rushes in and if any rain can make a brief transition to snow. Regardless, no travel impacts are expected, but we will watch the trends closely.

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 239318

Reported Deaths: 3532
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson31391491
Mobile19562361
Tuscaloosa12813154
Madison12741146
Montgomery12198235
Shelby1000577
Baldwin847398
Lee764466
Morgan634348
Calhoun6112115
Marshall607954
Etowah606565
Houston517038
DeKalb474736
Cullman428038
Limestone413744
St. Clair409055
Elmore400762
Lauderdale393653
Walker3588108
Talladega343453
Jackson307624
Colbert301941
Blount285539
Autauga268641
Franklin247833
Coffee239715
Dale230354
Dallas224531
Russell22053
Chilton219638
Covington216833
Escambia197431
Chambers173749
Tallapoosa173391
Pike157514
Clarke156319
Marion136535
Winston129923
Lawrence124836
Geneva12028
Pickens119418
Marengo119124
Barbour117010
Bibb116217
Butler114441
Randolph100921
Cherokee100824
Hale94531
Clay90223
Washington90219
Fayette87316
Henry8496
Lowndes79129
Monroe78111
Cleburne75714
Macon72321
Crenshaw70730
Bullock69119
Conecuh68314
Perry6756
Lamar6508
Wilcox63118
Sumter57122
Choctaw41913
Greene41418
Coosa3374
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 347972

Reported Deaths: 4466
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby46176651
Davidson40984412
Knox17878142
Rutherford17025154
Hamilton16137149
Williamson1077979
Sumner9248135
Wilson708477
Out of TN680251
Montgomery627183
Sullivan618896
Putnam575282
Washington5667102
Maury560266
Blount525859
Madison5164108
Bradley493235
Sevier471231
Unassigned433722
Robertson360451
Tipton353738
Hamblen336059
Dyer312350
Gibson308365
Greene290371
Anderson276528
Dickson276333
Coffee268141
Bedford259530
Carter259355
Obion255449
Lawrence253533
Cumberland245335
McMinn235855
Warren227818
Roane223828
Hardeman221837
Loudon220718
Jefferson219032
Fayette216038
Weakley209636
Monroe203944
Lauderdale200722
Franklin196133
Trousdale190012
Hawkins184734
Wayne181610
Henderson179433
Macon177728
Hardin173425
White168618
Marshall166720
Carroll165534
Haywood160030
Rhea158330
Cocke156130
Overton151235
Cheatham150816
Campbell150023
Lincoln149414
Henry146317
Johnson139621
Smith139419
Giles138546
McNairy138133
Fentress118120
Lake11545
Bledsoe11445
Hickman113018
Crockett112226
DeKalb109922
Marion105419
Chester100020
Scott9967
Grainger93915
Decatur92413
Unicoi81026
Claiborne7779
Benton77215
Grundy74914
Lewis72714
Cannon7183
Union7005
Morgan6886
Jackson66910
Humphreys6687
Polk64115
Houston57920
Stewart57214
Clay53318
Sequatchie5025
Perry46521
Meigs46012
Moore3773
Pickett37613
Van Buren3462
Hancock1503

