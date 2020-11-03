Plenty of sunshine for Election Day

We're waking up to another cold morning on this Election Day. We'll warm up nicely today. Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid 60s, which will be 10 degrees warmer than what we saw Monday. You won't have any weather issues if you are heading to the polls today, with wall to wall sunshine across the board all day long. As a reminder, polls in Alabama are open from 7 AM to 7 PM today.

The quiet weather pattern continues through the rest of the work week as high pressure continues to dominate much of the eastern half of the US. But we will continue to notice a warming trend in coming days. Highs will be close to the 70 degree mark Wednesday and Thursday, which is near normal for early November. By this weekend, we surge above normal, with highs in the mid 70s. Outside of a more clouds on Thursday and a tiny chance for a shower Saturday, North Alabama looks to remain dry in the next seven days. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it!

Unfortunately, that is a far different story in central America, as Major Hurricane Eta continues to churn its way towards Nicaragua and Honduras. Eta underwent rapid intensification yesterday, strengthening from a Category 1 to a strong Category 4 in a matter of hours. Eta will likely cause catastrophic impacts to central America in the next 48 hours. The latest National Hurricane Center shows the remnants of Eta moving back out over open water in the Caribbean and restrengthening into a tropical storm this weekend. At this point, we are not expecting impacts from the Eta here in the US, but we will continue to monitor the trends closely.