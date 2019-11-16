Plenty of sunshine, but chilly Saturday

It's another chilly start to the weekend. Most spots dropped into the upper 20s this morning. Thanks to lots of sunshine, we will warm up nicely into the upper 50s this afternoon, but winds out of the north will still keep a chill in the air throughout the day. Those highs in the upper 50s are still anywhere between five to seven degrees below normal for mid-November. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, but still below normal. Highs Sunday top out near 60.

More cloud cover on Monday and Tuesday will keep our temperatures back down into the mid to upper 50s for the start of the work week. But as we head into mid week, we warm back up into the low to mid 60s! Our next rain chance arrives Thursday afternoon and Friday morning as widespread showers look to arrive along a cold front late week. Looking ahead to next weekend, some data sources are starting to indicate a pretty weekend before Thanksgiving. There is still plenty of time to iron out the forecast details, but keep this in mind if you have any plans next weekend. We will of course keep you updated on any forecast changes this upcoming week. Outside of Wednesday and Thursday, long term data continues to indicate below average temperatures for the second half of November.