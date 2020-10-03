Plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures Saturday

t's a chilly start to the first weekend of October across North Alabama. We're waking up to widespread temperatures in the low to mid 40s. With plenty of sunshine throughout your Saturday, we'll warm up nicely into the low 70s this afternoon. Although it will be a great day to be outside, those temperatures are close to 10 degrees below normal for early October! The fall weather is not going anywhere any time soon. Overnight lows tonight will not be as chilly, but still cool in the upper 40s to near 50 by Sunday morning. During the day Sunday, a weak cold front will move through North Alabama. Clouds will be on the increase and there remains a very small chance to see a few sprinkles Sunday afternoon. However, there is plenty of dry air in the atmosphere that will eat away at any rain the does develop. We will keep the chance for rain tomorrow at just 10%. Highs stay comfortable in the low to mid 70s to close out the weekend.

Looking ahead to the work week, the quiet weather pattern sticks around with lots of sunshine and no rain chances. We will warm back up to near normal temperatures. Highs will be near 80 by mid week before dropping back into the mid 70s by Friday. Some data sources are indicating rain returning sometime next weekend, but there is still too much uncertainty to add rain chances into the forecast right now. Be sure to check back for updates. Meanwhile, the tropics are getting active once again. Tropical Storm Gamma is currently over the Yucatan Peninsula this morning. It is expected to linger over the same general area well into next weekend, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Gamma is not expected to cause problems here in the US, but is a good reminder that we still have nearly two months left in the Atlantic hurricane season.