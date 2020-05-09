Plenty of sun, but chilly Saturday

We are waking up to a very chilly start to your weekend across North Alabama. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 40s and will stay well below normal despite the sunshine today. Even with the crystal clear blue skies we will see today, highs will struggle into the low 60s! For reference, our average high for May 9 is 80 degrees. Tonight will be a little cooler than last night too, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s. For that reason, a Frost Advisory has been issued for all of North Alabama from 1 AM to 8 AM Sunday morning. It is pretty uncommon to see a frost potential in early to mid May in our area. With the growing season well underway, take extra care tonight to protect any sensitive plants or vegetation tonight by either covering them up or bringing them inside if possible. We'll begin to see some warming trends for Mother's Day on Sunday, with highs near 70. Expect a few more clouds Sunday afternoon as a dry cold front passes through the area. This front will bring another dose of colder weather to North Alabama just in time for the new work week.

The cold snap for early next week will not be as dramatic as what we are seeing this morning or later on tonight, but we will continue to stay well below normal. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out in the upper 60s. We finally start to see signs of a return to near normal temperatures by mid week, as highs surge back into the upper 70s Wednesday. Rain chances are quite low as we go through the next seven days. Our next rain chance comes with a few spotty showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday.