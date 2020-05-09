Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Plenty of sun, but chilly Saturday

High temperatures will be close to 20 degrees below normal today despite the sunshine. We warm up some for Mother's Day Sunday.

Posted: May 9, 2020 8:31 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

We are waking up to a very chilly start to your weekend across North Alabama. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 40s and will stay well below normal despite the sunshine today. Even with the crystal clear blue skies we will see today, highs will struggle into the low 60s! For reference, our average high for May 9 is 80 degrees. Tonight will be a little cooler than last night too, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s. For that reason, a Frost Advisory has been issued for all of North Alabama from 1 AM to 8 AM Sunday morning. It is pretty uncommon to see a frost potential in early to mid May in our area. With the growing season well underway, take extra care tonight to protect any sensitive plants or vegetation tonight by either covering them up or bringing them inside if possible. We'll begin to see some warming trends for Mother's Day on Sunday, with highs near 70. Expect a few more clouds Sunday afternoon as a dry cold front passes through the area. This front will bring another dose of colder weather to North Alabama just in time for the new work week.

The cold snap for early next week will not be as dramatic as what we are seeing this morning or later on tonight, but we will continue to stay well below normal. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out in the upper 60s. We finally start to see signs of a return to near normal temperatures by mid week, as highs surge back into the upper 70s Wednesday. Rain chances are quite low as we go through the next seven days. Our next rain chance comes with a few spotty showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9385

Reported Deaths: 383
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile140781
Jefferson109459
Montgomery53315
Marshall5258
Lee41930
Shelby35817
Tallapoosa31541
Chambers31121
Tuscaloosa2694
Madison2444
Baldwin2085
Franklin2021
Etowah16610
Butler1623
Coffee1430
DeKalb1362
Elmore1304
Calhoun1233
Walker1050
Houston1024
Randolph1006
Marion957
Dallas953
Sumter934
Lowndes885
Lauderdale872
Morgan870
Pike870
St. Clair791
Wilcox774
Marengo764
Russell730
Talladega722
Greene703
Autauga674
Colbert632
Pickens632
Chilton631
Cullman620
Hale622
Jackson592
Choctaw590
Limestone550
Clarke531
Barbour531
Covington501
Washington482
Blount440
Bibb441
Macon442
Dale400
Escambia353
Crenshaw330
Coosa311
Henry271
Clay261
Lawrence210
Cherokee210
Bullock211
Winston200
Perry180
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Conecuh120
Geneva120
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14441

Reported Deaths: 242
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson330031
Shelby310867
Trousdale13552
Rutherford68514
Sumner68338
Bledsoe6040
Williamson44110
Out of TN3715
Wilson2906
Knox2555
Hamilton22913
Bedford2223
Robertson2070
Putnam1665
Montgomery1612
Tipton1582
Madison1481
McMinn1134
Dickson850
Cumberland841
Fayette751
Blount693
Bradley681
Sevier652
Hardeman640
Washington600
Lake590
Cheatham590
Macon573
Sullivan541
Maury520
Gibson521
Hickman480
Coffee480
Greene432
Dyer410
Loudon390
Franklin381
Anderson311
Hawkins312
Unassigned301
Grundy301
Marion291
Monroe291
Haywood261
Jefferson260
DeKalb260
Lauderdale250
Smith241
Weakley240
Marshall241
Hamblen212
Lawrence190
Carroll191
Meigs180
Carter181
Cocke170
Campbell161
Obion161
White160
Lincoln160
Henry140
Perry130
Cannon130
Polk120
Chester120
Scott110
Overton110
Humphreys111
McNairy110
Henderson100
Warren100
Giles90
Jackson80
Roane80
Stewart70
Crockett70
Benton71
Claiborne70
Hardin70
Rhea60
Houston60
Clay60
Sequatchie60
Grainger60
Morgan60
Johnson50
Fentress50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Unicoi20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events