Plenty of rain chances all week long

After a stormy Saturday, sunshine and quiet weather returned to north Alabama Sunday, but only for one day. As we kick off the new work week the cold front that resulted in our severe storms yesterday has stalled out just to our south and east across southern Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas. It will evolve into a warm front in the next 12 hours and begin to push its way back into the area by Monday morning. Most spots will be dry for the Monday morning commute. Showers will become more widespread by lunchtime and persist throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible especially as we head into Monday night and Tuesday.

This warm front will stall out right over north Alabama once it arrives tomorrow, meaning the rain will stick around throughout much of the week. Rain chances are the most widespread Tuesday and Wednesday before the front finally moves out of the area during the first half of Thursday. Rainfall totals look to be around one to two inches through Thursday, with some spots possibly seeing locally higher amounts in heavier showers or storms. Since this rainfall will take place over a period of three to four days, we are not too concerned about widespread flooding issues at this time. However, this rain will be enough to lead to some rises in creeks and rivers, particularly in areas that have already seen substantial rainfall over the last month or so. Temperatures throughout the week will continue to stay well above normal in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

We get a break in the rain for most of Thursday and Friday before another system arrives from the west Friday evening, bringing another dose of widespread rain into Saturday of next weekend. Total rainfall amounts over the next seven days are in the 2.5 to 3.5 inch range across the area. A slow down in this active pattern appears to be on the horizon by next Sunday, with a return back to near normal temperatures in the upper 40s.