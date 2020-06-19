‘Please help me get this man out of my car:’ Woman describes run-in with Franklin County suspect

WAAY 31 on Friday spoke with the woman who said she tried to do a good deed on Thursday, but instead inadvertently took him to a location where officials say he stole a military-grade vehicle near Belgreen in Franklin County.

That man, Nathan Lowe, also tried to run over a deputy, officials said. He’s still behind bars in Franklin County, charged with driving under the influence, attempted assault, theft of property, resisting arrest and trying to elude law enforcement. (Read more here)

Shiane Smith said Lowe told her he needed to get to his children, so she decided to give him a ride early Thursday morning.

Smith said Lowe started acting strange. She said he also told her he had just smoked meth.

Smith pulled into CJ’s Grocery on Hwy. 24 and ran into get help from owner Justin Boyles.

“It felt like it was 100 miles from the gas pump to the door, but as soon as I got in I went straight to Justin and said please help me get this man out of my car,” Smith said.

Boyles helped Smith get away from Lowe and tried to calm him down.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Lowe then walked down the road and stole a military-grade vehicle and took authorities on a chase.

A deputy confronted Lowe, and says Lowe tried to run him over. The deputy shot out the vehicle’s tires, which slowed the vehicle down and ended in Lowe’s arrest.

Smith said she will never give a ride to a stranger again.