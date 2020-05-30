Pleasant weekend ahead, warming up next week

Get ready for a beautiful weekend to close out the month of May across North Alabama. We'll see some cloud cover during the morning hours today, but will quickly give way to sunshine as we go through the afternoon. Some patchy dense fog is possible this morning, especially over the higher elevations in northeast Alabama. Take it slow if you are out and about early this morning and don't forget to turn on your fog lights. We'll see plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds later on this afternoon. Temperatures are warm but comfortable with highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks to be a carbon copy of Saturday, with plenty of sunshine, a few passing clouds, and highs once again in the low 80s.

The first day of June on Monday will bring us the return of more summer like temperatures across the area. Highs bounce back into the mid 80s Monday, then in the upper 80s Tuesday. Some locations will likely hit the 90 degree mark for the first time this year Wednesday. Rain chances are also pretty slim as we go through the next seven days. We will stay completely dry through Monday, before a very small chance for a pop up showers returns on Tuesday. All in all, our weather is pretty quiet and seasonable for the week ahead. Be sure to get outside and enjoy it! Don't forget to put on some sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans this week. UV index values are very high, especially this weekend, which means sunburns can happen in as quickly as 15 minutes.