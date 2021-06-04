Pleasant weather to start the weekend

Dense fog settled into the river and lake basins Friday morning but these low-lying areas quickly clear through late morning.

By this afternoon we'll warm to the mid-80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Saturday is a tricky forecast because the moisture and stalled front will be centered to our south but close enough that a few showers and isolated storms are possible by the afternoon and evening. Most of North Alabama should remain dry through Saturday evening.

As the wind starts to shift back from the southwest, moisture begins to increase and scattered afternoon storms are expected starting Sunday, lasting through at least the first part of the week.