Pleasant weather to kick off the week

After an unseasonably cool weekend, temperatures will be a little bit closer to average as we start the work week. While the second half of Sunday held cloud cover and all around gloomy conditions, we won't see rain back in the forecast until Tuesday. In the meantime, lows drop to the mid 40s early Monday morning and highs climb to the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

There's another cold front on the way to north Alabama. Before it gets here, a warm front (the old cold front that passed Friday night) lifts northward and brings a round of steady rain to the state. Unfortunately for us, our rain totals will be about half of what's expected in central Alabama. Keep in mind that the closer you live to the TN/AL state line and the farther west you are, the rainfall totals are expected to be lower. Generally, if you're north of the Tennessee River, expect .25 to .50 an inch through Wednesday morning. Locations south of the river can see as much as 1.00 inch.

Once the cold front passes Wednesday morning, we'll see weather similar to what we had over the weekend. Highs hit the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon and lows drop to the lower 40s by Thursday morning. For reference, the average high now is in the mid 70s and the average low is in the lower 50s (76 and 52, respectively).