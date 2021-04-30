Pleasant weather heading into the weekend

A cold front moved through North Alabama overnight early Friday morning. Not only did it put an end to showers but opened the door to a much drier air-mass behind the cold front. The soupy, tropical air from Thursday has been pushed to our south and east. The big drop in humidity combined with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s will make for pleasant weather conditions Friday afternoon.

Nice weather lasts for one more day Saturday, though Sunday will be more of a transition day ahead of the active pattern. Most of North Alabama should remain dry through Sunday afternoon.

At this point in time, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a Slight Risk area for a large part of Mississippi that ends right at the Alabama state-line. This severe outlook goes through 7:00 AM Monday morning and storms will likely continue beyond this expiration time. Also keep in mind that severe outlooks for events 2-3 days out are often broad and conservative, especially on the fringes where there is less confidence in timing, track and intensity forecast. Continue to check back the next couple of days for the latest updates on any severe threats for Sunday night-Monday morning.

The chance for at least some strong storms will be part of our forecast through at least the middle of next week, so well be monitoring the latest data accordingly in the coming days. The other big concern will be periods of very heavy rainfall occurring several times between Sunday night and Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall forecasts of 2" to 4" are expected the next 7 days with the likely-hood of some areas seeing 5"+.