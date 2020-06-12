Pleasant weather continues through this weekend

The big story continues to be unseasonably low humidity in North Alabama. This drier air from out of the north will make for comfortable mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon. The dry air is here not just Friday but most of the weekend! Just be aware that the UV index is still right around the Extreme range in the early afternoon which is about a 10 minute (unprotected) burn time. Make sure you reapply sunblock if spending extended time outdoors. Other than some clouds building up in the heat of the afternoon, Saturday and Sunday will stay dry.

Next week will kick off with very similar weather to what we're expecting this weekend: highs continuing in the 80s and lows still in the lower 60s. With a chance to finally dry out for a few days, check your yard for standing water and mosquito larvae. In fact, the next few days are going to have great weather for just being outside in general. Yard work, a day at the lake or pool, or just a morning run would all be a go with this forecast.