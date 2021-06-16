Clear

Pleasant weather continues Wednesday but monitoring the Gulf closely

Unseasonably low humidity and sunny skies continue Wednesday through the end of the workweek. By the weekend, remnant's from a tropical system could track towards North Alabama.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 7:53 AM
Updated: Jun 16, 2021 8:43 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Wednesday will be another spectacular day, especially for mid June in North Alabama. Humidity remains unseasonably low with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-to-upper-80s this afternoon. We stay dry through Friday but it will be a hot finish to the workweek with highs back up to the low-90s.

The Father's Day weekend is shaping up to be pretty active unfortunately. Pop up showers and storms will return Saturday afternoon as the humidity makes it return to North Alabama. We are also continuing to monitor a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that is expected to become a tropical depression later this week.

This system will likely bring impacts to our area late this weekend and early next week. There is better agreement today on the timing of this system. Data sources are pointing towards widespread rain arriving in North Alabama as early as Sunday afternoon lasting through early Monday. However, the exact track is still in question. Some data sources take the center of the system right over North Alabama, which would mean substantial amounts of rain for us. Other sources keep the heaviest rain just to our south, leaving us with some rain, but not an entire washout. For now, our forecast will lean with the southern track solution. Even if the heavy rain does stay south of us, this system would still bring us a half inch to 1.5 inches of rain to our area. The forecast will continue to change in the days to come. Stay with us for updates!

While the tropical system moves out Monday, another frontal boundary brings additional showers and storms to the area next week.

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
