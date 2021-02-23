Pleasant weather Tuesday but watching late week heavy rain threat

With more sunshine and high pressure taking control of our weather pattern, high temperatures surge quickly into the mid 60s Tuesday. It's a much better weather story compared to this time one week ago when we were tracking lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero!

The quiet weather pattern lasts through Wednesday. In fact, some spots could reach 70 midweek. By Thursday, a frontal boundary will approach North Alabama and stall out near our region. Along the front, several waves of rain are expected to pass through. Rain chances start as early as Thursday night and continuing through Monday. While the exact timing is still uncertain, the most widespread rain looks to fall this weekend. Wherever the frontal boundary stalls out will ultimately determine where the greatest rainfall totals will occur. These details will continue to be fine tuned, but parts of North Alabama could see up to 2 or maybe 3 inches of rain in the next seven days. Until the rain returns, enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures!