Pleasant through midweek

A cold front passed quickly Sunday afternoon, bringing with it another push of drier, more comfortable air. Temperatures Monday were several degrees below average, which will be the case again Tuesday. Even morning lows start out unseasonably cool - near 60 rather than the upper 60s typical of this time of year.

The sunshine returns Tuesday and highs will be back in the mid 80s. A disturbance just to the east, centered over the Appalachians, will be just close enough to potentially spark an isolated shower or storm over our eastern counties. Otherwise, we stay dry and comfortable. Wednesday is nearly identical, then the pattern begins to shift a bit Thursday.

Humidity begins to gradually increase toward the end of the week, as do the temperatures. An isolated shower or storm is possible Thursday, too. For the official start of summer, the summer solstice, we'll have highs in the lower 90s Saturday. Father's Day is looking pretty good, albeit hot and humid. Storm chances increase toward the beginning of next week.