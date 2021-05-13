Pleasant spring weather continues Thursday

Parts of north Alabama briefly touched the upper-40s Thursday morning but the mostly sunny skies will allow for rapid warming the rest of the morning. By mid-afternoon we'll top out in the low 70s. Today's light north winds are not only bringing in cooler than normal air but also drier than normal air. Humidity will remain below normal through at least Saturday if not the entire weekend.

If you like things on the warmer side, take comfort in the fact that we're on the cusp of a warming trend. By Saturday, highs are finally back to the upper 70s and we hit 80 again Sunday. A ridge of high pressure keeps showers at bay until the beginning of next week. Even then, only isolated showers or storms are expected.