Pleasant mornings with seasonable afternoons

Morning temperatures started in the mid 60s and highs only hit the mid 80s for most - that's about five degrees below average for this time of year. Looking ahead to tonight and the start of the work week, the weather won't be much different.

Tonight, the cold front is stalled just to our southeast. This can send a stray shower or storm northward into our eastern counties. Otherwise, it's partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s. Another approaching cold front from the west will also bring an isolated storm chance, mainly during the afternoon Monday. Expect a partly cloudy sky and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures - near 90°. The chance for a few showers or storms lingers into Tuesday and morning lows keep running a few degrees below average the rest of the week.

The slight cool down doesn't last, but it at least stays mainly from Thursday into the weekend. By Friday afternoon, highs creep back into the lower 90s and we'll actually be back above average by the end of the weekend.