Pleasant mornings with seasonable afternoons

In the wake of Saturday's cold front, we've enjoyed a pleasant end to the weekend considering it's early August in Alabama.

Posted: Aug 2, 2020 5:37 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Morning temperatures started in the mid 60s and highs only hit the mid 80s for most - that's about five degrees below average for this time of year. Looking ahead to tonight and the start of the work week, the weather won't be much different.

Tonight, the cold front is stalled just to our southeast. This can send a stray shower or storm northward into our eastern counties. Otherwise, it's partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s. Another approaching cold front from the west will also bring an isolated storm chance, mainly during the afternoon Monday. Expect a partly cloudy sky and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures - near 90°. The chance for a few showers or storms lingers into Tuesday and morning lows keep running a few degrees below average the rest of the week.

The slight cool down doesn't last, but it at least stays mainly from Thursday into the weekend. By Friday afternoon, highs creep back into the lower 90s and we'll actually be back above average by the end of the weekend.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 85278

Reported Deaths: 1531
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson11465225
Mobile8466188
Montgomery6093141
Madison481725
Tuscaloosa385161
Baldwin309521
Shelby295431
Marshall287830
Unassigned256950
Lee245540
Morgan215614
Etowah188424
DeKalb165011
Elmore156237
Walker145063
Calhoun14389
Houston127512
Dallas126523
Russell11851
St. Clair116911
Franklin116520
Limestone115512
Cullman109011
Colbert105011
Lauderdale102812
Autauga98820
Escambia95215
Talladega86213
Chambers80738
Tallapoosa80178
Jackson7833
Dale76318
Butler74335
Blount7043
Coffee6955
Covington68420
Chilton6735
Pike6447
Barbour5545
Lowndes54524
Marion52824
Marengo50614
Clarke4799
Hale44825
Bullock43611
Winston42610
Perry4193
Wilcox4009
Randolph38610
Monroe3853
Conecuh36310
Sumter36118
Bibb3602
Pickens3599
Macon30412
Washington30411
Lawrence2980
Crenshaw2793
Choctaw27112
Greene23911
Henry2383
Cherokee2227
Geneva2160
Clay2005
Lamar1912
Fayette1675
Cleburne1121
Coosa892
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 108184

Reported Deaths: 1067
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby21021284
Davidson19176198
Rutherford599951
Hamilton554947
Knox384831
Williamson319322
Sumner313669
Unassigned28884
Out of TN272912
Wilson204120
Bradley168110
Sevier16795
Montgomery167711
Trousdale15726
Putnam154313
Robertson141716
Hamblen120813
Tipton10949
Blount10897
Maury10505
Washington9932
Madison86312
Bedford85110
Macon83413
Hardeman78711
Sullivan7588
Lake7400
Bledsoe6611
Loudon6433
Fayette6168
Anderson5835
Dickson5801
Gibson5502
Dyer5347
Cheatham5335
Rhea4911
Jefferson4802
McMinn47220
Lawrence4586
Henderson4230
Lauderdale4206
Obion4194
Carter4075
Coffee3952
Hardin3947
Warren3934
Cocke3851
Cumberland3746
Haywood3665
Greene3625
Smith3603
Monroe3529
Roane3471
Giles3349
McNairy3095
Hawkins3044
DeKalb3031
Franklin2714
Marshall2612
Weakley2513
Lincoln2501
Crockett2203
Hickman2180
Carroll2163
Wayne2121
Claiborne2100
Henry2050
Campbell2031
Marion1994
Chester1901
White1883
Grainger1640
Decatur1591
Polk1571
Johnson1410
Unicoi1360
Overton1341
Cannon1150
Union1140
Jackson1051
Humphreys1003
Grundy982
Scott980
Meigs960
Sequatchie940
Benton911
Morgan761
Fentress730
Perry730
Hancock721
Stewart670
Clay610
Houston540
Lewis511
Moore430
Van Buren320
Pickett221

 

 

