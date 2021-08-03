Pleasant weather Tuesday but poor air quality from wildfire smoke

Most if not all of North Alabama remains dry Tuesday. By far the best chance for a spotty shower or storm will be near the Georgia state-line. Any showers that develop would move into Dekalb or Jackson Counties from out of Georgia this afternoon. Any of these isolated showers would collide with the established dry air in North Alabama and quickly dissipate. Coverage of showers will pick up slightly Wednesday but most of our area will remain dry once again. Expect mainly quiet weather through the end of the week.

Another big batch of smoke from the Western and Canadian wildfires moved in North Alabama the last 24-hours behind Monday morning's cold front. Air quality has bounced from Moderate to Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups since Monday afternoon through this morning. This smoke also gives us the red sunrise and sunsets each day.

Besides the smoke the biggest weather headline is the easing humidity and temperatures running 5-8 degrees below normal. It will continue to be the case through the next several days as well, including the start of school on Wednesday.

Isolated storm chances are present through the work week, especially in northeast Alabama. Otherwise, it's dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs remaining in the 80s and lows as cool as the low to mid 60s. Even by next week, highs stay close to average and rain chances are on the lower end.