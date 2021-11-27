Pleasant, dry night ahead

Temperatures have made a nice comeback after the chilly start. Highs this afternoon in the upper 50's with plenty of sunshine all across North Alabama.

Won't be nearly as chilly tonight as clouds begin to move in heading into tonight. Waking up warmer tomorrow as well with temperatures in the upper 30's and 40's and afternoon highs once again in the 50's for your Sunday. A dry front does pass through tomorrow during the day but weak forcing will keep us rain free. It'll give us another chilly start tomorrow night into Monday morning, but highs will once again climb near 60.

We'll continue on this beautiful quiet forecast through most of the work week. Tracking a surge of moisture from the south ahead of a front towards the end of the week. Still several days away so the timeline isn't clear but low rain chances Friday afternoon, most likely won't see the bulk of the rain from this front until Saturday.