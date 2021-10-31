Pleasant but cool Fall weather continues to start November

Mother Nature has given North Alabama quite a treat for Halloween 2021! We reached the mid 60s today with mostly sunny skies and passing clouds. The clouds should fade away this evening. For trick-or-treaters, clear skies will allow temperatures drop quickly into the 50s after sunset. A light northwest breeze will add a bit of a chill to the air, so you might need a light jacket with your costumes tonight.

The nice weather sticks around to kick off November. We're back in the mid 60s Monday with mostly sunny skies. This is despite a weak cold front that will slide through the area early tomorrow morning. Outside of a few more clouds, you won't notice much of a change behind the front until Tuesday. That is when colder air and more clouds move back in. Highs struggle into the low 60s Tuesday and drop even more by midweek.

The latter half of the work week still looks messy. There is slightly more agreement with models today compared to the last few days. Spotty showers return to the forecast Wednesday with the higher rain chances Thursday. We should dry out Thursday night. Temperatures are stuck in the 50s with the midweek rain. Once this system moves through, confidence is increasing in a frost potential Friday morning and this weekend. Overnight lows in the city will be in the upper 30s but there is a good chance outlying areas wind up in the mid 30s or colder. Not expecting a freeze at this time but we'll keep an eye on it. Highs stay in the 50s for the upcoming weekend.