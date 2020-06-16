Pleasant afternoons on their way out soon

Clouds built in during the afternoon, but showers were few and far between Tuesday. With the increase in cloud cover, temperatures barely hit 80 degrees and most locations spent the afternoon in the 70s. Overnight, we'll hang on to a few clouds and lows will be back down to the lower 60s by Wednesday morning.

A disturbance just to the east, centered over the Appalachians, will be just close enough to potentially spark an isolated shower or storm over our eastern counties again by Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, we stay dry and comfortable. The pattern begins to shift a bit Thursday.

Afternoon humidity will gradually increase towards the end of the workweek, as do the temperatures. The chance for an isolated shower or storm returns Thursday, too. For the official start of summer, the summer solstice, we'll have highs in the lower 90s Saturday. Father's Day is looking pretty good, albeit hot and humid. Storm chances increase toward the beginning of next week.