Seasonable but pleasant weather ahead for North Alabama

Yesterday's system brought less than a 0.10" of rain to North Alabama with many areas only recording a trace Tuesday. We even had reports of some sleet and grauple pellets mixing in with the light rain Tuesday afternoon. Thankfully this light rain had no impact on additional flooding to North Alabama. Waterways remain elevated but well below minor flood stage. Most rivers peaked Tuesday and continue to gradual drop the rest of this week.

The forecast looks much quieter over the next seven days. The sun makes a full return Wednesday. Highs tomorrow top out close to 60. By Thursday, we will be heading for the mid 60s. We do have a small rain chance on the table Friday night and Saturday. For the time being though, it looks like many spots will remain dry well into early next week. Temperatures stay mostly seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and lows in the upper 30s to near 40.