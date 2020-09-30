Pleasant Wednesday afternoon, chilly mornings continue

Unseasonably cool air remains across North Alabama though Wednesday afternoon will climb to the mid 70s which is 4 to 7 degrees warmer than yesterday.

This morning we saw widespread lows in the mid to upper 40s with even a temperature of 42° in Athens. Each morning the rest of the week is chilly enough that you'll need to drag out the sweaters and jackets for the bus stop and morning commutes. With mostly sunny skies each morning, temperatures will jump 15 to 20 degrees between sunrise and noon so you can lose the jacket if heading out for lunch or a walk.

A reinforcing cold front brings highs back to the 60s and lows back to the mid 40s Friday.

The next seven days are dry-ish though we are watching a cold front this Sunday and Monday. The trend has been wetter the last 24 hours so some showers are possible in North Alabama. With dry air in place, those showers will have a hard time materializing, but the rain chance isn't zero.