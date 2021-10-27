Pleasant Wednesday ahead of Thursday's rain and gusty winds

High clouds are streaming into north Alabama this morning but we'll see enough sun to warm to the low-to-mid-70s Wednesday afternoon. North Alabama stays dry through this evening but rain is on the way late tonight into Thursday morning. Just as the first showers approach tonight winds from out of the southeast will begin to crank up. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of north Alabama from 10 PM tonight through 1 PM Thursday. Sustained winds up to 25 mph but gusts between 30-40 mph will be possible. This is strong enough to bring down branches and possibly weakened or dead trees.

The initial round during the morning will feature the heaviest rain of this next storm system. Afterwards, expect round of scattered showers that continue off and on through Saturday, gradually tapering by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are quite a bit cooler with this system, too. Highs Thursday still reach the 60s but we won't make it out of the 50s on Friday.

Fortunately, nothing has changing in regard to timing with this next round of rain, which means it's out of here in time for a fa-BOO-lous Halloween on Sunday! We'll have loads of sunshine during the afternoon with a dry and cool evening. Temperatures cool from the 60s to 50s in time for trick-or-treating.