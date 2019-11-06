Pleasant Wednesday, big pattern change arrives Thursday

Mostly clear skies will continue into your Wednesday afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 70s which is 3-5 degrees above normal for early November. Most of North Alabama will remain dry through sunrise Thursday morning.

Coverage of light showers will gradually pick up through the late morning hours Thursday with better rain chances by the afternoon. Thunderstorms are not expected with this system but we could see 0.25" to 0.50" of rain through Thursday evening. The cold front will clear North Alabama late Thursday and into early Friday morning. We may see temperatures approach freezing by sunrise, so some frost will be possible for the Friday morning commute. Even with mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon, highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s.

North Alabama does rebound some by this weekend with highs near 60 by Sunday. However, another strong cold front arrives Veterans Day and into Tuesday of next week. Expect a major drop in temperatures and there is even a small chance that we could see some wet snow flakes mixing in Tuesday morning as the cold front passes through North Alabama.