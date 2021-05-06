Pleasant Thursday afternoon, storms possible this evening

Most of North Alabama bottomed in the mid-to-upper-40s Thursday morning. Fort Payne dropped to 42° for their official low this morning! These lows were about 10-15 degrees below the 30-year normal for early May.

The same clear skies that allowed for temperatures to drop last night will also allow for a quick warm up to the low-70s this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies for the majority of Thursday afternoon.

The pleasant afternoon conditions will quickly transition to a weakening line of storms moving into northwest Alabama by the early evening today.

Storms are not expected to be strong or severe but gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible. Of course any thunderstorm by definition produces lightning which can be dangerous or deadly. If you have outdoor plans this evening make sure to keep an eye on the sky and download the WAAY-31 Weather App. so that you can track the storms the StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

We're back to dry conditions Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 to finish the workweek. Just a few showers are expected Saturday with a much stronger system arriving late Sunday afternoon. If you have outdoor Mother's Day plans you should be able to sneak in activies the first half of the day. By far the best rain chances arrive closer to and after sunset.