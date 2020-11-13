Pleasant Saturday, brief rain chance Sunday morning

The great Fall weather continues Saturday with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Saturday's highs in the low 70s is nearly 10 degrees above normal for mid November.

By late Saturday night, a cold front will be approaching the area from the northwest. This will bring in our next chance for rain during the early morning hours of Sunday. We are only expecting scattered showers as this front moves through, so there's no need to cancel any Sunday morning plans. Just keep the umbrella handy. most of the rain should come to an end by Sunday afternoon. Once the front moves through, get ready for another big cool down!

A nice stretch of Fall weather is on the way next week with wall to wall sunshine and highs in the 60s all week long. Overnight lows will also fall into the 30s for the first time in quite some time next week. Enjoy the beautiful weather and have a great weekend!