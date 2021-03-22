Pleasant Monday, watching flood and severe threat later this week

Monday brings some passing clouds but North Alabama will also see periods of mostly sunny skies through this afternoon. Other than a southeast breeze occasionally gusting to 15-25 mph it will be a nice start to the workweek with afternoon highs near 70°.

Unfortunately the beautiful spring weather doesn't last, rain chances return Tuesday and followed by a stronger storm-system by Thursday.

This week's first wave of rain is expected by the early afternoon Tuesday. A line of showers from out of the west should cross over into northwest Alabama from out of Mississippi around lunchtime tomorrow. Some embedded thunderstorms appear possible but nothing strong or severe Tuesday and the line should weaken as it moves west to east the rest of today.

Wednesday is the transition day but a few showers will be possible. By late Wednesday and into Thursday some bands of heavier rain may set up with embedded non-severe thunderstorms. This could create a similar setup as last Wednesday. The heavy rain will increase the flood threat in North Alabama but may also slow the warm front from lifting north into our area. This cooler, stable air-mass could prevent the surface based severe storms but does NOT exclude our area from flash flooding and stream, river flooding.

Like last Wednesday the timing, track of the warm front and the resulting severe threat will not be fully recognized until Thursday. However, knowledge of the magnitude of these severe and flood threats will gradually increase each additional day. Continue to check back for the latest update on the forecast this week.