Pleasant Memorial Day, rain chances return midweek

Sunny skies and warmer Memorial Day in North Alabama. We will climb to the low-80s by mid-afternoon Monday which is still slightly below normal for this time of the year - of course this is a significant improvement to the 60s and overcast skies from this past Saturday.

The warming trend peaks Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Temperatures drop slightly beginning Wednesday because of an increase in cloud cover and rain chances.

A cold front will slowly approach North Alabama by Wednesday evening and into Thursday. This will be the trigger for widespread showers and storms, especially on Thursday. This same front will remain close enough to North Alabama Friday and into this weekend to allow for an unsettled pattern.