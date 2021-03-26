Pleasant Friday but monitoring this weekend's threat for severe storms and flooding

Once again North Alabama was right on the bounday of favorable conditions for severe storms and stable conditions less favorable for severe storms Thursday. Like last Wednesday(March 17) Thursday quickly transitioned to a flash flood and river/stream threat in North Alabama. There were a few isolated storms that held onto enough strength coming over the warm front yesterday to produce some damaging winds and 1" hail.

We saw widespread 3-5" of rain Thursday with locally higher totals. This has led to creek, river flooding but also the closure and damage to many roads in the area.

Our next chance at storms arrives Saturday morning but the greatest severe threat will be Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Main threats will be damaging wind and hail and even more rain. At this point in time, the risk for severe weather does not look as significant this weekend, but the northwestern part of the area is included in a risk for scattered severe storms.

Keep in mind additional rainfall of 1-3" will lead to more flooding, flash flooding due to already saturated soils and high flows of creeks and rivers in North Alabama.