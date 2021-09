A Falkville man’s plea hearing for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been delayed.

Originally set to take place Wednesday, a new order from a federal judge pushes Lonnie Coffman’s hearing to Oct. 26.

No reason was given for the change.

Coffman has remained in custody since his January arrest when he was caught with several weapons in his truck in Washington, D.C.

