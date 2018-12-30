Alabama players react to Orange Bowl victory

In the Alabama Crimson Tide's 45-34 Orange Bowl victory over Oklahoma, Tulsa native, and Bama running back Josh Jacobs led the team in rushing yards with 109, and added touch down to his bowl game resume.

"It's just a blessing to be on this stage," Jacobs said. "I had a weird feeling coming into tonight, I didn't know if it would be good or bad, but it turned out well."

That may be an understatement, the Tide's offense shined yet again putting up more than 500 yards of total offense, but that side of the ball was never in question, it was how the Tide's defense was going to stop Heisman winner Kyler Murray.

"We protected the pass rush game, Christian Miller and Anfernee Jennings got the two sacks early, and we just did our thing," Bama Nose Guard, Quinnen Williams, said.

Three sacks for Murray in the Orange Bowl, against an offensive line who's only allowed 16 sacks all season.

That aside, Murray put up Heisman numbers rushing for 109 yards, the most rushing yards a quarterback has against a Saban led Tide Team.

"He did his thing, thats why he's the Heisman Trophy winner," Williams said.

"That touchdown pass he threw was good, I think he had a good game, we were just able to stop him," Alabama Receiver, Jerry Jeudy, said.

Stopping the Sooners, put a smile on Nick Saban's face...if only for a little while.

Ryan Parris says Saban isn't satisfied yet.

"No, he will find something to get on to us about and it will make us better," Parris said.

Alabama faces Clemson January 7 in the CFB National Championship in Santa Clara, California.