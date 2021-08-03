James Clemens football players, coaches anticipating return to normal sports season

With the return to a mostly normal school year underway, it means we aren’t too far away from the start to our favorite fall sports - including Friday night football.

While its something us fans are looking forward to, there is even more anticipation for the players and coaches after the pandemic led to a not so normal season last year.

"We're all real excited just to get back to some normal routines, and getting back to some normalcy and I know the fans are ready, and the communities are ready and we're excited to have Friday night football back in full effect," Chad McGehee, the James Clemens High School football coach, said.

Last years season was anything but normal. Between new safety protocols, to games having to be forfeited or delayed because of Coronavirus cases, the players went through a whirlwind of emotions last Fall. But, those emotions have now turned into excitement when thinking about this season.

"It's very exciting like I get to have a normal senior year, because I wouldn't want it any other way I want to be able to you know get every bit of my senior year, be able to enjoy every single bit of it instead of having to play with Covid," Kobe Johnson, a senior on the James Clemens team, said

"It felt really weird not having everyone there but I'm looking forward to," Gio Lopez, a junior on the James Clemens football team, said. 'It was uncomfortable not being able to like, have to stay away from like players I need to talk to some one but I need to stay 6 feet from someone, so it is going to be a lot easier to communicate not having to always having to stay away, it feels good to be as a group," Lopez said.

At the top of both players and coaches list for what they're most looking forward too? Seeing hundreds of fans again.

"I'm looking forward to the first full-capacity stadium. That's going to be nice," Lopez said.

"It was pretty quiet and Madison City Stadium is always loud and very big and our fans are really great so it's very exciting to be at full capacity," Johnson said.

"Definitely excited to get the fans out and pack the stadium, I just think it's big for the game, it's great for our community and a place that they can rally behind the team on Friday nights," McGehee, said

Football season is slated to begin Aug. 19.