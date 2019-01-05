PlayStation 4 seller dragged down road by would-be thieves

A sale on social media led to one man being seriously hurt and four suspects charged with first-degree robbery.

Limestone County sheriff’s investigators tell WAAY 31 a man advertised his PlayStation 4 for sale. Two men and two juveniles met the seller Friday night as they agreed. Instead of paying up the $100, though, investigators say the thieves took off with the PlayStation 4.

The seller attempted to stop the robbery. He jumped into a window of the car as it was speeding away. Investigators say he was hit several times in the head as he was dragged down the road. The driver also tried to sling the man from the vehicle.

The victim suffered serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree off Slate Road near New Garden Road.

Three of the suspects have been charged with first-degree robbery. Brailyn Rashaad Hines (left) of Madison is 16-years-old; he’s charged as an adult. Torey Deshaun Smith (center) of Madison is 18. Colby Jaquerius Chandler (right) of Athens is 18.

A 15-year-old is charged as a juvenile.