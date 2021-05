In the Shoals, preparations are underway for the 60th season of the 'Miracle Worker.'

The outdoor drama tells the story of Helen Keller's childhood at her birthplace, Ivy Green, in Tuscumbia.

The play is set to run Friday and Saturday nights June 11-July 17.

Gates open each evening at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for Reserved Seating and $10 for General Admission. Reservations can be made by calling 256-383-4066.