Plans released for Johnson Legacy complex in North Huntsville

Construction is slated to begin in March.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 9:33 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 9:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

At Thursday night's Huntsville City Council meeting, the public got its first look at a new community center in North Huntsville.

The $5.2 million Johnson Legacy complex is being built on the site of the former Johnson High School. It will include volleyball courts, a rock climbing wall, exercise facilities and community meeting rooms.

Construction is slated to begin in March and will last a year.

