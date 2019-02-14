Plans released for Johnson Legacy complex in North Huntsville

Photo Gallery 3 Images
At Thursday night's Huntsville City Council meeting, the public got its first look at a new community center in North Huntsville.
The $5.2 million Johnson Legacy complex is being built on the site of the former Johnson High School. It will include volleyball courts, a rock climbing wall, exercise facilities and community meeting rooms.
Construction is slated to begin in March and will last a year.
