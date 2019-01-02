Plans move forward with Inspiration Landing Project in Sheffield

A new year will bring a multi-million dollar development to the Shoals area. The groundbreaking for Inspiration Landing is just around the corner. New signs about the project have already been posted along West 20th Avenue in Sheffield bringing hope to many that it will happen.

"Developing the riverfront area has been something that we've needed to do for a long time," said Cindy Crawford, who lives in the Shoals. "It will help this town develop more, and it will give the people of the Shoals a really great place to go and enjoy music."

The $160 million project will bring in an amphitheater, retail stores, hotel chains, restaurants and over 100 boat slips. The mayor of Sheffield, Ian Sanford, said they have secured a $4.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and an engineering firm from Huntsville is 80 percent done with the infrastructure plan to develop roads and utilities for Inspiration Landing.

"I think the retail stores certainly need a boost and the more people we get in the better it's going to be for everybody," said a Shoals resident, Betty Bobo.

City officials said they plan to break ground on the project within three months. The project is being developed by John Elkington, the same man responsible for Beale Street in Memphis.