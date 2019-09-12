Plans for residents unknown after tree falls on Huntsville apartments

People at Garden Place Apartments are working to determine what's next after the city condemned one of the buildings due to storm damage. The apartments are located on Hood Road in Huntsville.

Chasity Haggard said she's still in disbelief that her boyfriend is without a home.

"I was outside on my balcony smoking a cigarette. I just heard a bunch of crashes. A big tree had fell on my boyfriend's apartment," she said.

She delivered the bad news to him Tuesday night after a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

"I called him and told him he couldn't come back to his apartment because there was a big tree on it," she said.

Haggard said her boyfriend isn't allowed back in his apartment, and his is one of 11 units damaged. A community laundry room is a part of the building that's been condemned.

She said she knows many of the families impacted and they are still trying to figure out where to go.

"They're trying to put them in hotel rooms, but they couldn't yesterday. He's staying with me," she said.

Haggard is relieved her apartment wasn't also damaged in the storm.

"I'm very blessed that it didn't happen to us," she said.

Neighbors said they're still waiting to learn if the building will be fixed. We reached out to the apartment complex but haven't heard back.

The City of Huntsville's Community Development Office said it's up to the owner if they want to fix the building or tear it down. They are currently in code violation because of the damage, the office said.

Community Development explained the owners have 30 days to get permits and 60 days to make repairs. No one can live in the impacted units until they are repaired and another inspection is done.